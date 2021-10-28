YARMOUTH — Lisbon scored on a penalty corner with no time left in the first half, then scored five times in the second half to beat North Yarmouth Academy/Waynflete 6-1 in a Class C South field hockey quarterfinal on Thursday.
No. 6 Lisbon improves to (6-8-1) and advances to play No. 2 St. Dominic in the semifinals. No. 3 North Yarmouth/Waynflete ends the season 10-5.
Laura Mockler scored on a penalty corner after time ran out in the first half for Lisbon to tie the game at 1-1. Amelia Mooney added two goals in the second half, while Kayla Cooper, Haley Tuplin and Mockler also added second-half goals.
NYA/Waynflete took a 1-0 lead on a goal by Mary Tod.
LEAVITT 3, OAK HILL 2: The No. 5 Hornets (13-3) jumped out to an early two-goal lead and held on to beat the No. 4 Raiders (10-6) in a Class B South quarterfinal in Fryeburg.
Maddie Morin and Megan Nason both scored first-quarter goals, with Eve Martineau assisting on each, to give Leavitt to a 2-0 lead. Fryeburg’s Camden Jones scored off a penalty corner as time expired in the second quarter to make it 2-1. Leavitt’s Emma Beedy (from Keriah Marston) and Fryeburg’s Olivia Towne traded fourth-quarter goals.
Leavitt’s Paige DeMascio and Fryeburg’s Eden Voter both made seven saves.
GIRLS’ SOCCER
TRAIP ACADEMY 3, MONMOUTH ACADEMY/WINTHROP 0: Keira Alessi scored two first-half goals and the fourth-seeded Rangers (11-4) beat the No. 5 Mustangs (9-4-1) in a Class C South quarterfinal in Kittery.
Molly Sawtelle had an unassisted goal in the second half for Traip Academy, which advances to play No. 8 Waynflete in the semifinals. Noelle Denholm and Brinley Seward each had an assist.
June Foyt had six saves for Monmouth/Winthrop, while Olivia O’Leary stopped all four shots she faced for Traip Academy.
WAYNFLETE 1, HALL-DALE 0: Lucy Hart scored with 24:46 left in the first half and the No. 8 Flyers (10-6) beat the top-seeded Bulldogs (11-2) in a Class C South quarterfinal in Lewiston.
Waynflete advances to face No. 4 Traip Academy in the regional semifinals.
GORHAM 3, CHEVERUS 0: Kathryn Gooch scored early in the first half and the third-seeded Rams (12-1-3) beat the Stags (10-6) in the Class A South quarterfinals in Gorham.
Ashley Connolly added a pair of second-half goals for Gorham, which advances to play No. 2 Falmouth in the semifinals. Faith Connolly and Madison Michaud each had an assist.
VOLLEYBALL
– Eli Canfield of the Times Record, Michael Hoffer of the Forecaster and Dave Dyer of the Kennebec Journal contributed to this report.
