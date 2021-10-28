GARDINER — The Cape Elizabeth volleyball team is one of the last two standing in Class B yet again.
The Capers secured their fourth straight trip to the state final, defeating previously undefeated Gardiner Thursday evening 3-0. Third-seeded Cape Elizabeth (13-4), which will face No. 1 Yarmouth in the championship match Monday, swept the sets by scores of 25-12, 25-18 and 25-21.
Gardiner, which had dropped only two sets all season and was playing in its first semifinal in program history, finished the season 16-1.
Cape Elizabeth earned its third straight final showdown with Yarmouth — the Clippers beat the Capers in 2018 and ’19 — with a display of both dominance and resilience. The Capers jumped out to a 17-5 lead en route to winning the first set, but had to dig deeper as Gardiner’s challenge stiffened in the next two. The Tigers worked to 13-13 ties in the second and third sets, but Cape Elizabeth held firm down the stretch to earn the sweep.
