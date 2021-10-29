The Bowdoinham Public Library is hosting its Annual Book Sale on Saturday, Nov. 6 from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. It will be held outdoors under a tent at the FHC Building at 9 Main St. The rain date will be on Sunday, Nov. 7.

According to the library, hundreds of fiction, non-fiction and children’s books will be on sale from 25 cents to $1. Older books that are slightly more expensive will be available for purchase inside the FHC building. Also available inside will be “bag for a buck” fiction and non-fiction selections. Customers can fill bags of books and be charged $1 per bag.

There will be several outdoor booths with fresh produce, bread and handcrafts for sale. Tender Soles Farm, Counterpoint Bread, Scratch Farm and the Clucheys will be in the parking lot at the FHC Building next to the book tent.

“Our winter may feel long and cold so I hope everyone will stock up on lots of great reading while supporting our public library,” Bowdoinham Librarian Kate Cutko said.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

filed under: