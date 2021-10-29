PALMYRA — A Bangor man died this week after the minivan he was driving went off Interstate 95 in Palmyra, returned to the roadway and rolled over several times, Maine State Police said Friday.

Michael Foss, 37, was traveling north near mile marker 156 on I-95 at about 9 p.m. Thursday when his 2005 Dodge Caravan veered into the median, according to a news release issued by State Police.

Foss, who was alone, overcorrected and the minivan lurched back onto the highway before rolling over several times, authorities said.

“Foss was not wearing a seat belt and was ejected from the vehicle which caused significant injuries,” according to the release.

He was taken to Northern Light Sebasticook Valley Hospital in Pittsfield where he was pronounced dead, police said.

Both Newport and Pittsfield police helped State Police at the scene.

Palmyra is in Somerset County, about 30 miles west of Bangor.

