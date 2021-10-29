As we head into a slightly slower sales season, here are our top six house projects that will add to the value of your home when you do sell and, in the meantime, you can enjoy the benefits.

BATHROOM. If there’s space in your home’s footprint, adding a bathroom will give you the highest return on the dollar. But if that’s a big or impossible job, upgrade your existing bathrooms with a new vanity and mirror or a simple, fresh coat of paint.

Tom and Julia Ranello.

KITCHEN. Appliances are what make a kitchen functional and your time in it enjoyable. Skip an all-out remodel and upgrade to new, sleek, energy efficient models.

BASEMENT. Finish the basement to give you and the future occupant more living space and flexibility.

ENERGY EFFICIENCY. A big project would be upgrading your windows. A smaller one would be to upgrade insulation in the walls and attic. You’ll reduce your energy bills and appeal to buyers who are looking to do the same.

CURB APPEAL. Keep the outside looking clean and buyers assume the insides are just as well-maintained and attractive. Cut back existing shrubs, add perennials and spruce up the paint on the door and the trim.

YARD. Decks add space without as much of a cost investment as adding another room, so they can be the perfect outdoor upgrade to increase your home’s value.

WHAT NOT TO DO. Basically, don’t get fancy, unless it’s something you just can’t live without while you call this house your home. Most buyers don’t want to pay extra for something they consider unnecessary, so high-end fixtures probably won’t add to your home’s overall value.

If you want more tips on how to get your home ready for sale by the end of this year, Julia and I want to help. Give us a call at 207-838-1651 or email us at [email protected] so we can talk about your plans, no matter what stage they are in.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous