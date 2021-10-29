WHERE: Meade Stadium, Kingston, Rhode Island

KICKOFF: 1 p.m. Saturday

STREAMING: FloSports

ALL-TIME SERIES: Maine leads, 61-34-3

LAST MEETING: Nov. 16, 2019, won by Maine, 34-30

LAST WEEK: Maine defeated Albany, 19-16; Rhode Island lost to Villanova, 44-0

KEY STAT: 13, number of consecutive victories Maine has over Rhode Island

OUTLOOK: This is a winnable game for the Black Bears, who have always had some dramatic games with the Rams. Rhode Island, which started 5-0, is struggling, especially offensively, scoring just seven points in its last two games. The Rams like to run the ball, averaging 148.4 yards per game, led by senior Justice Antrum (82.0 yards per game). Maine’s run defense has improved lately, though the Black Bears still give up an average of 164.3 rushing yards per game. A big part of the Rams’ rushing game is QB Kasim Hill. When he rushes for over 30 yards a game, the Rams are undefeated, so it’s imperative that the Black Bears contain him.

Offensively, Maine looks to get its running game back in gear. After putting together four solid games in a row, Maine rushed for just 68 yards last week and continually got in long-yardage situations. Rhode Island gives up 168.3 rushing yards per game (10th in the Colonial Athletic Association) so look for the Black Bears to try to exploit that and control the tempo of the game. That will also take pressure off QB Derek Robertson, who has improved each week that he’s started. Rhode Island’s defense is ranked next-to-last in the CAA, giving up an average of 424 yards per game. If the Black Bears come close to that, they’ll be tough to beat. Special teams will also be a factor, especially kick returns. These are two of the best in the conference, with Maine averaging a CAA-best 25.4 yards per return and the Rams averaging 22.0, third-best.

OF NOTE: This is the 99th meeting between the schools. … Rhode Island has lost its last two, but is still ranked in the FCS Top 25 nationally, ranking 24th and 25th in the two major polls. … Rhode Island’s last victory over Maine came at home on Oct. 28, 2006, by a 3-0 score. … Maine is looking for its third consecutive win. … Maine is still without QB Joe Fagnano, who suffered a high right ankle sprain in the season’s second game and hasn’t played since, and DE Jamehl Wiley, also with an ankle sprain. RB Elijah Barnwell is a full go while OL Matthias Staalsoe will be a game-time decision. DE Justin Sambu, injured last week, is questionable to play. … Maine WR Devin Young surpassed 1,000 receiving yards last week when he caught five passes for 69 yards.

