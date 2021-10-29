Freeport High School’s Theatre Arts program will participate in the production of “All Together Now!” a global event aimed at celebrating local theater. They’ll be joining more than 2,500 theatrical organizations representing all 50 sates and more than 40 countries to put on the show.

This new musical review features songs from shows including “Rent,” “Les Miserables,” “Into the Woods,” “Matilida,” Hairspray,” “Fiddler on the Roof,” and more.

Theatrical licensor Music Theatre International (MTI) created this revue for theatres across the globe to be performed over the same weekend of Nov. 12. Freeport High School’s performances are scheduled for Nov. 11-14.

“MTI’s All Together Now! is about bringing people back to the theatre, whether as audience members or cast, crew and musicians,” said MTI President and CEO Drew Cohen. “The revue features songs from the world’s most iconic musicals, so there is definitely something for everyone to enjoy. Our goal with this worldwide event is for organizations to provide hope, inspiration and excitement to their communities through the transformative power of musical theater.”

Freeport High School senior Charlie Chipman said he was “so excited that we are able to do a musical for my senior year! It has been two years since our last musical. I am just so happy to be here.”

Although this is one of 2,500 productions, each one is different. The cast of Freeport’s production has written scenes to bridge the moments between the songs that share their reflection on what it is like to live through this moment in history. With choreography by Zoe Konstantino, music direction by Nate Menifield and technical direction by Ben Potivin there will be something for everyone in this production/

All tickets must be purchased online in advance. Seating capacity is limited to 75%. Masks must be worn at all times inside the building. All food and drink must be consumed outdoors.

The performances are scheduled for 7 p.m. Nov. 11, 12 and 13 and 2 p.m. Nov. 2 at Freeport Performing Arts Center at Freeport High School, 30 Holbrook St. Tickets are $5 for students and $10 for adults. Purchase tickets at our.show/fhsfallmusical21