Regarding Hydro-Québec’s ties with First Nations, it is unfortunate that critics of a renewable energy project have come to undermine historical and meaningful progress. In this letter (“Hydro-Quebec no friend of Indigenous People,” Oct. 10)), the author draws unfounded conclusions which demonstrate his misunderstanding of the reality in Québec.

In 2002, the government of Québec and the Crees signed a historic 50-year agreement on the development of the James Bay region. Almost 20 years later, Dr. Abel Bosum, Grand Chief of the Grand Council of the Crees used these words (link for “these words” to describe the spirit of this agreement called the Paix des Braves: “In this age of isolation and constant condemnation, it’s even more important that we never forget what happens when you make your neighbour your friend, a friend that you respect and empower.” Over the past four decades, our mutual openness has resulted in more than 40 agreements relating to power generation and transmission projects with several Indigenous communities.

On another matter, Hydro-Québec facilities were not at cause in the tragic 1984 caribou drownings. This is not our own conclusion, but that of experts such as biologist Gaëtan Hayeur, who determined that Hydro-Québec’s purported responsibility is an “urban legend.” It was caused by a combined effect of record precipitation and a larger than usual caribou population. Drownings would have occurred with or without our facilities.

Misinformation won’t help us move forward in the fight against the climate crisis. Taking bold collective action now to transition to clean renewable energy across borders with projects like the Clean Energy Corridor will.

Lynn St. Laurent

Hydro-Québec spokesperson

Montréal, Quebec

