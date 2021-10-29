AUGUSTA — Maine House Speaker Ryan Fecteau announced Friday that he tested positive for COVID-19, and will be working remotely.
Fecteau said it was a so-called “breakthrough infection” because he’d already been vaccinated.
“Fortunately, my symptoms are minimal. I am grateful to be vaccinated and, as a result, not experiencing the worst that COVID has to offer,” the Biddeford Democrat said in a statement.
Fecteau and Senate President Troy Jackson are the highest ranking officials in state government to contract COVID-19.
Jackson, D-Allagash, and Senate Majority Leader Eloise Vitelli, D-Arrowsic, tested positive in September. U.S. Sen. Angus King of Maine also experienced a breakthrough infection and has since recovered.
