“Lyme During Viral Times – Building Resilience For Both Body and Mind” Dr. Steven Zarembka will be held Nov. 8 at Skyline Farm, 95 The Lane, North Yarmouth. From 5:15 to 6 p.m. people can sign in and browse materials; at 6 p.m. Dr. Zarembka will speak. CDC guidelines will be followed.

Zarembka is a naturopathic physician, his goal is to help people achieve optimal health through an integrative model of individualized care. He enjoys working with people of all ages to uncover underlying causes of common and not so common conditions and ultimately provide people the space, tools, and resources to move toward a better state of health.

“I am a Rhode Island native and received my undergraduate degree from Salve Regina University in beautiful Newport, Rhode Island.” Zarembka said. “It was my personal experience with naturopathic care that inspired me to pursue a career in a truly wholistic model of medicine. I received my Doctorate of Naturopathic Medicine from National University of Health Sciences in Lombard, IL. My training as a clinician is rooted in the fundamentals of naturopathic medicine which includes the utilization of nutrition, botanical medicine, functional medicine, homeopathy, and lifestyle modification to promote health and healing.”

Dr. Zarembka will focus on Lyme disease during Viral times. In addition, he will be addressing certain health issues including depression, anxiety, inflammation and related health issues. There will be additional time after he presents when he will take any medical questions.

