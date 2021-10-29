COLLEGES

Jordan Harris had a goal and two assists Friday night as Northeastern (4-3, 1-2 Hockey East) earned a 5-0 win over Maine (0-4-1, 0-1) in a men’s hockey game at Matthews Arena in Boston.

Riley Hughes and Sam Colangelo each added a goal and an assist, and Jack Hughes and Matt Demelis also scored for Northeastern. Devon Levi made 32 saves.

Maine goalie Matthew Thiessen stopped 37 shots.

WOMEN’S HOCKEY: Ally Johnson, Alyssa Wruble, Courtney Colarullo and Ali Beltz scored to lead Maine (3-7) to a 4-2 win over Holy Cross (1-8) in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Loryn Porter stopped 32 shots for Maine.

• Jordan Colbert, Shannon Colbert and Shannon Douglas each had a goal and an assist as the University of Southern Maine won its season opener, 4-1 over the University of New England in Biddeford.

Zoe Solomons also scored and Haley McKim stopped 24 shots for the Huskies.

Keely Kasputis scored and Delanie Corcoran made 19 saves for UNE.

SUN BELT CONFERENCE: Marshall is moving to the Sun Belt Conference, becoming the ninth school to reveal plans to depart the dwindling Conference USA.

Earlier this week, the Sun Belt announced C-USA schools Southern Mississippi and Old Dominion would be joining the conference by 2023. The additions will give the Sun Belt 13 football-playing members.

The Sun Belt is also pursuing FCS powerhouse James Madison.

NCAA VIOLATIONS: South Florida has been fined $10,000 and placed on three years’ probation for NCAA violations committed by the football and women’s basketball programs.

HOCKEY

ECHL: The Trois-Rivieres Lions scored two third-period goals to beat the Maine Mainers 2-0 at Cross Insurance Arena.

Oliver Archambault scored 2:19 into the third to break a scoreless tie. Alex D’aoust then scored 11 minutes later to make it 2-0.

Jon Gillies of South Portland stopped 18 shots for the Mariners.

GOLF

PGA TOUR: Taylor Pendrith ran off five straight birdies at the turn and flirted with a sub-60 round until settling for two closing pars and a 10-under 61 at Port Royal in Southampton, Bermuda, giving him a one-shot lead over Patrick Rodgers going into the weekend at the Butterfield Bermuda Championship.

Rodgers, who had to return to the Korn Ferry Tour Finals to get back his PGA Tour card , had the good end of the draw and took advantage. He followed a 68 in breezy conditions with a 64, chipping in for eagle toward the end of his round.

Vincent Whaley (67) was two shots behind, followed by Danny Lee (67) and David Skinns, a 39-year-old rookie from England who had another 67.

BASKETBALL

NBA: Chicago Bulls forward Patrick Williams will be sidelined for four to six months after he hurt his left wrist Thursday night in a 104-103 home loss to the New York Knicks.

The 20-year-old Williams needs surgery to repair torn ligaments.

Williams was selected by Chicago with the No. 4 overall pick in last year’s draft. He averaged 9.2 points and 4.6 rebounds in 71 games during his rookie season.

• Trae Young was fined $15,000 by the NBA for making contact with a referee. The star guard was penalized for his actions with 6:41 left in the second quarter of Atlanta’s 122-111 loss to Washington on Thursday.

TENNIS

TRANSYLVANIA OPEN: Top-seeded Simona Halep cruised into the semifinals in Cluj-Napoca, Romania, but U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu lost to a fellow teenager in less than an hour.

The third-seeded Raducanu lost 6-2, 6-1 to 19-year-old Marta Kostyuk of Ukraine after struggling with her serve throughout the match. Raducanu double-faulted seven times and won less than half the points in her service games as Kostyuk advanced to her third semifinal of the season.

Kostyuk will aim to reach her first career final when she plays Halep, who eased past fellow Romanian player Jacqueline Cristian 6-1, 6-1.

No. 2-seeded Anett Kontaveit also had a smooth path into the semifinals, beating Anhelina Kalinina of Ukraine 6-3, 6-1 for her 13th straight indoor win, following titles in Ostrava and Moscow.

ERSTE BANK OPEN: Jannik Sinner stretched his winning streak on indoor hard courts to 11 matches and 22 sets by beating Casper Ruud 7-5, 6-1 in the quarterfinals in Vienna.

The seventh-seeded Italian will take on American qualifier Frances Tiafoe for a place in Sunday’s final. In the other semifinal, Alexander Zverev takes on Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz, who upset seventh-ranked Matteo Berrettini 6-1, 6-7 (2), 7-6 (5).

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »