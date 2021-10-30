NEW ORLEANS — Desmond Ridder twice connected with tight end Josh Whyle for touchdowns, and No. 2 Cincinnati remained unbeaten with a 31-12 victory Saturday over a struggling but feisty Tulane squad that kept the game competitive deep into the second half.

Jerome Ford rushed for 65 yards and a touchdown – his 14th this season – for Cincinnati (8-0, 4-0 American Athletic Conference), which briefly trailed in the second quarter and led by just two points at halftime.

Ridder passed for 227 yards and three touchdowns to go with his 47 yards rushing, but also was sacked in the end zone for a safety and intercepted. Whyle caught four passes for 79 yards.

Tulane (1-6, 0-4), which was playing without starting quarterback Michael Pratt because of his concussion during last weeks loss at SMU, lost its sixth straight, but did have a few standout performances.

(8) MICHIGAN STATE 37, (6) MICHIGAN 33: Kenneth Walker rushed for 197 yards and five touchdowns, helping the Spartans (8-0, 5-0 Big Ten) top the Wolverines (7-1, 4-1) for a thrilling comeback win in East Lansign, Michigan.

The Spartans trailed by nine at halftime and 30-14 with 6:47 left in the third quarter before Walker boosted his chances of winning the Heisman Trophy.

Walker’s fifth touchdown — a 23-yard run — lifted the Spartans to a 37-33 lead with 5:08 remaining.

The Wolverines forced a final punt and had the ball at their 33 with 1:15 and no timeouts left.

WISCONSIN 27, (9) IOWA 7: Graham Mertz scored on two quarterback sneaks and threw a touchdown pass to help the Badgers (5-3, 3-2 Big Ten) trounce the Hawkeyes (6-2, 3-2) for their fourth consecutive victory, Madison, Wisconsin.

MIAMI 38, (17) PITTSBURGH 34: Miami freshman Tyler Van Dyke outdueled Heisman Trophy candidate Kenny Pickett, throwing for 426 yards and three touchdowns as the Hurricanes (4-4, 2-2 ACC) beat Pickett and the Panthers (6-2, 3-1) in Pittsburgh.

Van Dyke completed 31 of 41 passes for the three scores and an interception as Miami (4-4, 2-2 Atlantic Coast Conference) defeated a ranked opponent for a second straight week.

(16) BAYLOR 31, TEXAS 24: WACO, Texas (AP) — Baylor tight end Ben Sims had a 1-yard TD run in the fourth quarter before Abram Smith spun away for a 32-yard scamper to the end zone in a win, when the 16th-ranked Bears (7-1, 4-1 Big 12) became the third team in a row to overcome a double-digit deficit to beat the Longhorns (4-4, 2-3) in Waco, Texas.

WILLIAM & MARY 31, VILLANOVA 18: Bronson Yoder ran for 106 yards and a touchdown and the William & Mary defense picked off four passes, leading the Tribe (6-2, 4-1 CAA) to a win over the Wildcats (6-2, 4-1) in Philadelphia.

