SOMERVILLE — Human remains were discovered by investigators responding to a house fire in this small Lincoln County town Saturday morning.

Officials believe the remains were of Ian Baston, 72, who lived alone in the residence at 471 Crummett Mountain Road, according to a statement released by the Maine Department of Public Safety Saturday afternoon.

“A team of investigators from the Fire Marshals Office responded to a house fire. … While processing the fire scene, they located human remains. The Office of the Chief Medical Examiner will be examining the remains tomorrow,” the statement read.

Investigators will work to confirm the identity of the remains, the statement read. The cause of the fire had not been determined.

The fire was discovered by hunters in the area who saw smoke.

Firefighters from Somerville, Jefferson, Windsor, Washington and Chelsea responded to the fire.

