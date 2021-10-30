Biddeford is Maine’s youngest city. Yet, on a City Council of nine, I am the only person under 40 and one of two women. I am committed to making our city welcoming and inclusive for all residents, and I am tremendously excited to endorse Victoria Foley for mayor of Biddeford.
Victoria reaches out to those who may not feel like they belong in politics and motivates them to get involved. I know, because her example of service – as a state lLegislator and city councilor – and positive encouragement directly energized me to run for office.
In Biddeford, we say “c’est le temps” and it has never been clearer that this is Biddeford’s time. To capitalize on opportunities for growth while protecting the community we love, it’s time to move forward with a strong strategic vision that serves everyone. I urge you to join me in voting for Victoria Foley for mayor.
Amy Clearwater
city councilor
Biddeford
