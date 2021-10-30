Maine health officials reported 588 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday and four more deaths.

The seven-day daily case average has fluctuated somewhat but has remained stubbornly high – at or above 450 cases – for all but a few days over the last month. Across the country, meanwhile, cases have been steadily declining, from an average of 113,003 a month ago to 68,792 cases now, or 39 percent. Some of that is attributable to testing volume, which has dropped off dramatically in many states, especially in the south.

Since the pandemic began, there have been 104,259 confirmed or probable cases of COVID-19 and 1,167 peopled have died with the virus, according to data from the Maine Center for Disease Control and Prevention.

Hospitalizations had not been updated Saturday morning, but as of Friday there were 198 individuals in the hospital with COVID-19, including 78 in critical care and 38 on ventilators. The number of people hospitalized in Maine remains at a sustained high level even as hospitalizations have come down nationally.

According to the U.S. CDC, the average number of people in hospitals nationwide is about 45,500, which is down 11 percent over the previous week and down 50 percent since early September during the height of the delta variant surge.

Health care systems in Maine have been forced to delay certain surgical procedures due to bed shortages, and some hospitals are holding patients who are medically cleared but don’t have a long-term care facility to move into because of staffing shortages.

As for vaccinations, the pace has picked up in recent weeks. On Tuesday this week, nearly 8,000 doses were administered across the state, the highest daily total since May. Maine already is in the top five among states with the highest vaccination rates — all of which are in New England.

Overall, Maine has given 933,815 final doses of vaccine, which accounts for 69.47 percent of all residents and 78.85 percent of those 12 and older who are currently eligible. As early as next week, children ages 5 to 11 could be eligible for the Pfizer vaccine. There are roughly 80,000 children in that age range.

In addition to final doses, Maine has administered 85,641 booster doses, which are now recommended for anyone 65 and older, individuals who are immunocompromised, and anyone who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine at least two months ago.

