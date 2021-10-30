KINGSTON, R.I. — The University of Maine jumped out to a 21-point lead in the first half and beat the University of Rhode Island 45-24 in a Colonial Athletic Conference game on Saturday to earn its third straight win.

Derek Robertson completed 18 of 27 passes for 264 yards and four touchdowns for the Black Bears, who improve to 4-4 overall, 3-3 in the conference. His 31-yard touchdown pass to Devin Young with 5:24 left in the first quarter gave Maine a 14-0 lead. He added a 22-yard TD pass to Andrew Miller in second quarter, a 28-yarder to Daniel Rymer in the third quarter and a 13-yarder to Shawn Bowman in the fourth quarter.

Young caught six passes for 90 yards, while Miller caught four for 90. Freddie Brock rushed 20 times for 140 yards and a touchdown, while Zavier Scott also had a rushing touchdown and Cole Baker kicked a 39-yard field goal and was 6 for 6 on extra-point attempts.

Kasim Hill threw two touchdown passes in the third quarter as Rhode Island pulled within 31-24. He threw for 177 yards and three touchdowns.

COLBY 10, BATES 2: The Mules (3-4) took the lead on a 24-yard field goal by Moises Celaya in the first quarter and held on to beat the Bobcats (1-6) in the first game of the Colby-Bates-Bowdoin season in Lewiston.

Bates got within a point when Keon Smart was tackled in the end zone for a safety early in the second quarter. Colby bounced back with a 33-yard touchdown pass from Matt Hersch to Brendan Sawyer later in the quarter.

Hersch completed 23 of 31 passes for 226 yards and a touchdown. Brendan Costa was 9 of 14 for 126 yards passing and added 34 yards rushing, for Bates.

MIDDLEBURY 42, BOWDOIN 35: The Panthers (2-5) jumped out to a 19-6 first-half lead and survived a wild fourth-quarter shootout to beat the Polar Bears (1-6) in Middlebury, Vermont.

Bowdoin trailed 22-13 after three quarters and 42-20 with 10:17 left before scoring twice to pull within 42-35. The Polar Bears recovered an onside kick with just over a minute left, but Finn Muldoon intercepted a pass for Middlebury, which was able to kill the clock thanks to a 59-yard run by Peter Scibilia.

Andrew Boel completed 22 of 42 passes for 243 yards and two touchdowns for Bowdoin. Colton Fahey caught seven passes for 135 yards and two scores and Andre Eden rushed 23 times for 165 yards and three touchdowns for Bowdoin.

ENDICOTT 19, UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND 17: Ryan Smith kicked a 34-yard field goal with 39 seconds left as the Gulls (7-2, 4-1 CCC) beat the Nor’easters (3-4, 1-3) in Beverly, Massachusetts.

UNE took the lead with 5:48 left in the fourth when quarterback Jarrett Henault scored on a 1-yard run. Henault also scored on a 1-yard run in the third quarter. He finished with 71 yards rushing on 20 carries. He also completed 6 of 16 passes for 94 yards.

Endicott went up 2-0 on a safety in the first quarter and led 9-3 when Mike Ingraffia threw a 9-yard touchdown pass to Jaeden Baxter in the second quarter. Anthony Caggianelli scored on a 1-yard run in the third to give the Gulls a 16-10 lead.

HUSSON 14, NICHOLS 12: Nic Visser threw a 28-yard touchdown pass to Tyler Halls to give the Eagles (6-2) a 14-3 lead late in the third quarter and they held off the Bison (2-6) at Dudley, Massachusetts.

Visser completed 11 of 23 passes for 174 yards passing for Husson. He also scored on a 3-yard run in the second quarter to give the Eagles a 7-3 lead.

Daniel Sweeney kicked two field goals, the second in the fourth quarter to pull Nichols with 14-6. Alpha Barry threw a 6-yard touchdown pass to Archie Killian with 6:24 left, but the Bison missed the point after and trailed 14-12. Husson sustained a drive for the final 6:17 to seal the win.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »