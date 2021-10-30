FOOTBALL

Chicago Bears Coach Matt Nagy will miss Sunday’s game against San Francisco because of the NFL’s COVID-19 protocol.

The team announced Saturday that special teams coordinator Chris Tabor will serve as head coach against the 49ers.

Nagy said Monday he had tested positive for COVID-19. The 43-year-old coach, who is vaccinated, announced the result during a Zoom call minutes after his usual in-person session was switched.

• The Pittsburgh Steelers will be without tight end Eric Ebron and outside linebacker Melvin Ingram when they travel to Cleveland to face the Browns on Sunday.

Ebron injured his hamstring in practice on Thursday and didn’t practice on Friday before being ruled out. Veteran Ingram had been limited in practice with a groin injury and also didn’t practice on Friday.

HOCKEY

NHL: Commissioner Gary Bettman talked to Kyle Beach on Saturday about what the league can do to better protect its players after the former first-round pick said he was sexually assaulted by an assistant coach in 2010 and his allegations were largely ignored by the Chicago Blackhawks.

Susan Loggans, an attorney representing Beach in a lawsuit against the team, said Bettman expressed his “sincere regret” over what Beach had experienced. He also offered the NHL’s help with psychological services and anything else that the league had available.

SOCCER

PREMIER LEAGUE: Brighton came the closest of any opponent in six months to ending Liverpool’s 24-match unbeaten run by recovering from two goals down to draw 2-2 in the Premier League at Anfield.

• Che Adams clinched Southampton’s first away win in the Premier League since last season in March, curling in a shot for a 1-0 victory at Watford.

• Burnley got its first win of the Premier League season by beating Brentford 3-1 on the day Sean Dyche reached nine years as Clarets manager.

• Manchester City slumped to a second loss in its Premier League title defense as goals by Wilfried Zaha and Conor Gallagher earned Crystal Palace a 2-0 win at the Etihad Stadium.

TENNIS

ERSTE BANK OPEN: American qualifier Frances Tiafoe rallied from a set and 5-2 down to beat Jannik Sinner 3-6, 7-5, 6-2 and set up a final against Alexander Zverev in Vienna.

Zverev defeated Spanish teenager Carlos Alcaraz 6-3, 6-3 to reach his fifth tour-level final of the season.

TRANSYLVANIA OPEN: Simona Halep reached a WTA final for the 12th straight season after routing Ukrainian teenager Marta Kostyuk 6-0, 6-1 and setting up a title match against Anett Kontaveit of Estonia.

Kontaveit, who won the Kremlin Cup in Moscow last week, extended her winning streak to nine matches by beating Rebecca Peterson of Sweden 6-3, 6-2 .

