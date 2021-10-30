BIDDEFORD — The second-ranked Scarborough Red Storm upset the top-ranked Biddeford Tigers in a marathon Class A volleyball state final Saturday afternoon, taking the title in five sets.

After losing the first set, Scarborough (16-2) won the next two sets. Biddeford (17-1) rallied in the fourth set, then led 14-13 in the deciding set before the Red Storm won the final three points to complete a 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 16-14 victory.

This story will be updated.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »