BIDDEFORD — The second-ranked Scarborough Red Storm upset the top-ranked Biddeford Tigers in a marathon Class A volleyball state final Saturday afternoon, taking the title in five sets.
After losing the first set, Scarborough (16-2) won the next two sets. Biddeford (17-1) rallied in the fourth set, then led 14-13 in the deciding set before the Red Storm won the final three points to complete a 20-25, 25-21, 25-23, 22-25, 16-14 victory.
This story will be updated.
Send questions/comments to the editors.
Related Stories
Latest Articles
-
Varsity Maine
Volleyball: Scarborough takes Class A title, beating No. 1 Biddeford in five sets
-
Varsity Maine
Boys’ cross country: Freeport claims Class B state title on muddy course
-
Varsity Maine
Girls’ soccer: Cape takes control early in 4-1 semifinal win over York
-
Nation & World
Trump wants call logs, aide’s notes hidden from Jan. 6 panel
-
College
College football roundup: No. 2 Cincinnati holds off Tulane
Success. Please wait for the page to reload. If the page does not reload within 5 seconds, please refresh the page.
Enter your email and password to access comments.
Hi {SUB NAME}, to comment on stories you must . This profile is in addition to your subscription and website login.
Already have one? .
Invalid username/password.
Please check your email to confirm and complete your registration.
Only subscribers are eligible to post comments. Please subscribe or login to participate in the conversation. Here’s why.
Use the form below to reset your password. When you've submitted your account email, we will send an email with a reset code.