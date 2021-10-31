“‘Point of Graves’ is a great work of fiction. Facts are bent, and the outcomes will grip readers and draw them in. Mark Twain knew that playing fast and loose with facts makes for great storytelling: ‘Get your facts first, then you can distort them as you please,’ he famously said. Writer J. Dennis Robinson’s first novel draws from years of research into the history of Portsmouth, New Hampshire. He brings to life real events and weaves together present-day fictional characters with real people of the past. As he takes the reader back and forth through time, Robinson’s in-depth knowledge of the history of northern New England provides ammunition for a gripping tale. He exposes the sins of settlers past, including slavery and greed, while also portraying flawed and relatable characters of today. ‘Point of Graves’ was a page-turner for this reader, and I can’t wait for Robinson’s next novel.” — TRACY FLOYD, Cape Elizabeth

