It’s mid-October already as I write this, and the colors are at peak up north and nearly so here on my local Mount Desert Island. All too soon, though, the kaleidoscopic beauty of this special time will have gone gray, the leaves swept away by the inevitable winds and rains. Celebrate the season with a good hike or two among the oranges, reds and golds while they last, then carry those colorful memories with you as you walk amid the bare branches and rustling brown leaves later on. Here are a few of my favorites to consider for your to-do list during the inexorable transition from fall to winter.

Haystack Mountain, Castle Hill

Aroostook County is a long drive from, well, pretty much everywhere it seems. But when I finally turn off Interstate 95 at Houlton and head north through the rolling farmlands, I’m always glad I made the trip. In the area around Presque Isle are a handful of easily accessible hikes, like Mars Hill and Quaggy Jo, Scopan and Hedgehog mountains. My favorite, however, is Haystack Mountain. It’s just a quarter-mile to the yellowish rocks on top, the remains of an extinct volcano, where a bench invites you to sit for a spell and drink in the big views.

Cranberry Peak, Wyman Township

Cranberry Peak anchors the western end of the rugged Bigelow Range, one of six peaks that exceed 3,000 feet in elevation. Where the Appalachian Trail turns east toward Horns Pond, I like to head west on the Bigelow Range Trail, which leads along the shoreline of Cranberry Pond before angling up to the summit rocks. The 360-degree panorama of wild beauty will knock your hiking socks off – from Flagstaff Lake, North and South Horn and Little Bigelow to the Crockers, Sugarloaf and Burnt Mountain, it’s all yours for the viewing pleasure.

Eyebrow Cliff, Grafton Township

On every visit to the hiker parking lot in Grafton Notch, I stand awestruck for long minutes staring up at the massive rock face of the Eyebrow Cliff. From up top on the lip of the 800-foot precipice, the long look south along the classic U-shaped valley – to Table Rock and Puzzle Mountain, Old Speck and Sunday River Whitecap – is equally awe inspiring. Call me crazy, but I like to climb the Eyebrow via the AT and save the Eyebrow Trail’s short but exciting section of iron rungs, ladders, cables and handrails for the way down.

Maiden Cliff, Camden

Of the many fine trails in the Camden Hills, I’m partial to the Maiden Cliff Trail, which leads to the iconic cross and a fabulous vista over Megunticook Lake to Ragged Mountain and the ski slopes of the Camden Snow Bowl. The cross stands near the spot where 12-year old Elenora French fell to her death in 1864 while trying to retrieve her windblown hat. From this airy perch, take the Scenic and Ridge trails over Mount Megunticook to Ocean Lookout for grand views of Mount Battie and Camden village. Return via Jack Williams Trail.

Jordan Pond, Acadia National Park

With 26 named mountain peaks and more than 130 miles of trails, you’d think it might be hard to have a favorite hike in Maine’s only national park. Not so for this hiker, whose regular go-to circuit starts with a romp around the east side of Jordan Pond, which features fabulous views of the Bubbles and Jordan Cliffs. Then it’s up Deer Brook to tiny Sargent Mountain Pond and on to the summit of Sargent Mountain before doubling back and rambling over the long ridgeline of Penobscot Mountain, then down to Jordan Pond House.

Cutler Coast, Cutler

The Cutler Coast is a land of precipitous headlands, pocket coves, cobble beaches, maritime spruce and fir forests, grassy meadows and upland peat bogs. If anywhere along Maine’s spectacular Downeast coast deserves the title “Bold Coast,” it’s right here. I’ve made countless trips to this incredible chunk of real estate and am ever amazed by its wild character and rugged beauty, be it along the Coastal Trail or through the interior on the Inland Trail. When you visit, please walk softly and with great care, as this is fragile country.

Carey Kish of Mount Desert Island is the author of AMC’s Best Day Hikes Along the Maine Coast and editor of the AMC Maine Mountain Guide. Follow Carey’s adventures on Facebook @CareyKish