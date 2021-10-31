Question 3 is opposed by six animal rights groups and the Maine Potato Board. The reason is that the wording of this proposed amendment would, conceivably, allow mishandling in the raising and slaughtering of all animals. It would be better to vote “No” and rewrite the amendment to correct that possibility.

From the Maine state director of the Humane Society of the U.S.: “unfortunately Maine has had several neglect and cruelty cases involving livestock and wildlife species (where) the proposed amendment could provide a defense”…

Carole Ranco

Westbrook

