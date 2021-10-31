DALLAS — Luka Doncic made a 36-foot 3-pointer to beat the shot clock and blunt a late Sacramento rally and finished with 23 points in the Dallas Mavericks’ 105-99 victory over the Kings on Sunday.

The Kings cut a 12-point deficit to 92-89 with 4:53 to play. With about two seconds left on the 24-second clock, Doncic hit the 3 from just past the center-court logo.

Tim Hardaway Jr. added 16 points to help the Mavericks rebound from a 31-point loss in Denver on Friday night. Dallas lost three meetings with Sacramento last season.

Richaun Holmes had 22 points and 13 rebounds for Sacramento, and Harrison Barnes added 15 points. The Kings lost for the first time in four road games this season.

Doncic shot 10 for 21 from the floor and had eight rebounds and 10 assists. The long buzzer-beater was his only make on seven 3-point attempts.

The Mavericks were 12 for 37 behind the arc, and the Kings 7 for 36.

Maxi Kleber made his first start of the season for Dallas in place of Kristaps Porzingis, who missed his third straight game because of lower back tightness. But Kleber – who had seven points and five rebounds in seven minutes, strained his back late in the first quarter and didn’t return.