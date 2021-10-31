RALEIGH, N.C. — Defenseman Brett Pesce scored a power-play goal with 2:27 left in regulation Sunday to keep the Carolina Hurricanes undefeated with a 2-1 victory over the winless Arizona Coyotes.

The Hurricanes are the last unbeaten team in the NHL at 8-0-0, extending the best start to a season in franchise history. Carolina’s winning streak is also tied for the fourth-longest to begin a season in NHL history.

Martin Necas scored the Hurricanes’ other goal and set up Pesce’s winner. Frederik Andersen stopped 22 shots for his seventh win.

“We’re oozing confidence. We believe that we can win every game we’re in,” Pesce said. “The biggest thing for us was just sticking to our game plan. I thought it was a gutsy win for us.”

Rookie Karel Vejmelka made 37 saves for the Coyotes, who are 0-8-1. Christian Fischer had the team’s lone goal.

It was the first game in NHL history between an undefeated team having played seven or more games against a winless team with at least seven games, according to NHL Stats.