NORTH CONWAY, N.H. – Elizabeth Mable (Basta) Hockmuth was born on Jan. 17, 1991. Before leaving the hospital, it was thought that her nickname would be Beth; it soon became clear that she was a “Liz” “Lizzie” or to those who loved her most, “Lizard-Breath”.

The youngest of four daughters, Liz was a free spirit from the start. Every person she met was an instant friend and when she walked into a room it lit up. She was always the first to stand up for those she loved and never afraid to speak her mind. She was confident, knew what she believed in and an inspiration to all.

Liz earned her certificate in medical assistance at Montana State University. While attending Montana State University she met the love of her life, Daniel Hockmuth, whom she married. The two moved to Portland and later to North Conway, N.H. She started her family while she attended the University of Southern Maine earning a Bachelor of Science in Nursing. Upon graduation, her huge heart drew her to her most recent job as an Oncology Registered Nurse at Memorial Hospital, New Hampshire.

Liz loved being a mother and she always put her children and her family first. She shared her creativity and love for nature with her children through the activities and adventures she planned for them every day. She was a dedicated wife. Daniel and she loved to adventure in the mountains of Montana and the beauty of New England.

Liz is survived by her husband, Daniel Hockmuth; their two beautiful children, Hunter 4 ½ and Maeve 10 months; parents, Marty and Deb Basta; sisters Sarah (Drew) Basta, Mary (Nic) Bishop, and Molly (DJ) Basta; the entire Hockmuth-Bugbee family; and the hundreds of people whose lives she touched throughout her life.

The funeral service will take place on Nov. 6 at 1 p.m. at Furber and White Funeral Home, 2925 White Mountain Highway, North Conway, N.H. A memorial service will follow in Great Falls, Mont. on Nov. 20 at 2 p.m. at Hillcrest Lawn Memorial Chapel, 1410 13th St S, Great Falls, Mont.

Condolences may be shared online at http://www.SchniderFuneralHome.com.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial contributions be sent to the following organizations:

Tribute Jubilee Center

247 Bates St.

Lewiston, ME 04240 or:

Jen’s Friends

Cancer Foundation at

jensfriends.org

