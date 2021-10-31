PORTLAND – Robert W. Glynn, 88, passed away peacefully on Oct. 29, 2021, surrounded by his family.

Robert was born in Portland on May 11, 1933. He was the son of Mary and John Glynn, who immigrated from Galway, Ireland. Robert grew up in the Munjoy Hill neighborhood in Portland, with his brothers James and John, who are also deceased. He graduated from Portland High School in 1951.

Robert served in the Navy from 1951 until 1955. He was on the U.S.S. Roanoke where he served two tours in the Caribbean, traveling to Havana, Santa Domingo, Kingston Jamaica and Haiti. His second tour brought him to the Mediterranean where he travelled the countries of Greece and Turkey, among others.

Robert was married to Louise Glynn for 55 years, before her passing in 2015. He is also predeceased by two daughters, Linda Dinsmore and Mary Jane Lestage.

Bob was quiet, sweet and a strong man. He loved being home with his family. He was in construction most of his early years and helped build many of the buildings and garages around Portland. He always worked hard to take care of his family. He had a strong work and family ethic.

He was known in the neighborhood by everyone as he loved to take his dog, Rosie, for long walks. He would be gone for hours as he enjoyed seeing people and stopping for quick chats. They were quite the celebrity team!

Robert is survived by his daughters Anne Hersom and her husband Dennis of Westbrook, along with Robin Soumas and her husband Gregory of New York City, N.Y.; his grandchildren Catherine, Carrieanne, Casey, Nathan, Shannon, Caitlynn, Kiara, Roberta and Maurice. He is also survived by his great-grandchildren Heath, Hunter, Jamison, Evelyn, Anthony, Chloe, Fiona and Hanna.

We will miss our father terribly. We so enjoyed caring for him in his later years. He was a pleasure to be around, always making us smile and always talking about fond and funny memories growing up in Portland! We will miss talking to him every day on the phone and visiting the house to check in.

A graveside service will be at Old Calvary Cemetery on Tuesday, Nov. 2, 2021 at 11 a.m.; for those who would like to follow in precession, please meet at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home at 660 Brighton Ave. in Portland at 10 a.m.

To share memories of Robert or to leave the family an online condolence

