PORTLAND – Xinh (Lien) Thi Nguyen Bogolawski, Portland icon and nonpareil for Vietnamese cuisine passed away peacefully at the age of 85 on Thursday Oct. 21, 2021

Xinh was born on the outskirts of Saigon, Vietnam on Jan. 1, 1936. She fled Vietnam with her husband and eight children after losing one son during the fall of Saigon. She lived in Eastham, Mass. for several years before settling in Portland.

Xinh had an infectious smile that was only outdone by her heart to ensure no one was ever hungry. She enjoyed cooking for her children and all their friends. You could always find fresh food in the kitchen along with a fresh side of pork or beef being quartered on the table. Her kitchen welcomed all who were hungry.

She opened the first Vietnamese restaurant in Portland in 1986 across from the St. John Street bus station. She served classics such as Pho, Banh Mi and her world-famous egg rolls. She never stopped feeding anyone who was hungry and would serve those who couldn’t afford to pay.

Xinh is predeceased by her husband, Joseph Bogolawski Sr.; sons Thuy Nguyen, Duc Nguyen, Dan Nguyen, Tom Bogolawski.

She is survived by her daughter, Mary Bogolawski French, and sons Tri Nguyen, Charlie Bogolawski, Joe Bogolawski Jr. and John Bogolawski. She is blessed with many daughters-in-law, sons-in-law; grandchildren; a great-grandchild; and many sons-daughters of greater Portland who adopted her as another mother in their lives.

You may offer your condolences online at http://www.jonesrichandbarnes.com.

In lieu of flowers, please consider donating on behalf of Xinh to

Wayside Food Programs

P.O. Box 1278

Portland, ME 04104

