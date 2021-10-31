-
Welcome to Leighton Farm, Scarborough’s most convenient neighborhood. Situated on over 70 acres of woods and open spaces with walking trails to the Nonesuch River, this sought-after location is just ten minutes from the airport and downtown Portland as well as beautiful beaches and state parks. Interstates 95 and 295 are easily accessed from here too.
Buyers at Leighton Farm will be moving into a vibrant, six year-old neighborhood that is nearing completion of Phase 4 construction. Multi-generational families, empty nesters, single-person households, retirees and more love the diversity of designs, which can even be adapted to include in-law apartments. From two-story colonials to single-level, ranch style homes, all of the plans range from 1,800 to 3,000 SF.
These high-quality homes are constructed by Neil Maietta of NLM Custom Homes, which has been building homes for close to 25 years. They offer options of hardwood and tile floors, open concept interiors, fireplaces, built-in storage, custom kitchens, tile showers and fabulous master suites. These homes are designed with maintenance free exteriors so residents can enjoy their and time off without a to-do list.
Seventy-nine homes have sold out as Phases 1, 2 and 3 have been completed and the builder will soon be finishing Phase 4, which has just six lots left for customers to create their dream home. Choose from one of the many plans provided by the builder or bring your own plan and watch it come to life.
Visit leightonfarmhomes.com to learn more.
Homes at Leighton Farm are listed by Jeff Walker of Bean Group. Please call or text Jeff at 207-749-2802 or email [email protected] for a private tour of the neighborhood and other home offerings.
