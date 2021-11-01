Bath police arrested a local man on Saturday on a domestic violence felony warrant after police detained him for a suspected car burglary.

Kent Little, 26, was arrested on a warrant out of the Bath Police Department for domestic violence criminal threatening with a dangerous weapon, a Class C felony, that had been reported on Friday, according to a statement from police.

A Class C felony is punishable by up to 5 years incarceration and a $5,000 fine, according to the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Bath Police Officer Nick Green and Sergeant Ted Raedel were called to Bedford Street in Bath around 2 a.m. on Saturday after a local resident said someone had been in his car and may have been trying to steal items from it, but the suspect had fled the scene.

Raedel caught sight of a potential suspect who ran off into a nearby yard at the intersection of High and Chestnut streets, police said.

Deputy Garrett Olson of Sagadahoc County Sheriff’s Office assisted with the search. He and Raedel found and detained Little, who was allegedly in possession of a fixed-blade knife, pills and items that may have been taken from one or more vehicles.

In addition to being arrested on the domestic violence felony warrant, Little was also summonsed for unlawful possession of schedule W drugs, which include nonprescription amphetamine, methamphetamine, oxycodone, heroin and cocaine, a class D misdemeanor, according to police.

Class D misdemeanors are punishable by up to 364 days incarceration and a $2,000 fine, according to the Maine Attorney General’s Office.

Charges for theft may be forthcoming, pending the conclusion of the investigation into the car burglaries, according to police.

Police are asking residents to contact them if their cars have been burglarized recently in the hope that they can identify some of the items in Little’s possession as having been stolen from cars.

“This should also serve as a reminder to safeguard your possessions and lock your car doors,” Bath Police Chief Andrew Booth wrote in a statement Monday. “Car burglaries do not occur here very often but in most cases, these involve unlocked cars.”

Little was brought to Two Bridges Regional Jail in Wiscasset.

