Jon Bon Jovi canceled a performance over the weekend after testing positive for COVID-19 in a breakthrough case.

The rock star had been slated to perform at the “Runaway With JBJ” event in Miami Beach on Saturday, according to Variety.

“Jon is fully vaccinated and feeling fine,” a representative for Bon Jovi told the outlet.

The event at Loews South Beach was also supposed to feature a Q&A seminar with Bon Jovi and the chance to take a photo with the Grammy winner.

The last-minute cancellation was announced to the audience by an unidentified man, who told the crowd that the rest of Bon Jovi’s band tested negative for the virus, local TV station 7News reported.

He also said Bon Jovi, 59, was feeling well and was going “to bed.”

Bon Jovi, who is from New Jersey, is known for hits such as “Livin’ on a Prayer,” “It’s My Life,” “You Give Love a Bad Name” and “Wanted Dead or Alive.”

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous