Dear Westbrook residents,

It is now my turn to say thank you to the many who made the Westbrook Food Pantry so strong: the support of the mayors and the City Council in finding places and finances; the public services crew for transporting so many loads of food; Hannaford, Shaw’s, Panera, Baker’s Bench and BJ’s for the breads, produce, meats. It seems as if every business, school, church and family has given to the pantry. Of special note is Trinity Lutheran Church and its Food Train.

How grand it has been to come to know the volunteers and the clients. It takes a whole city to run a pantry.

Jeanne Rielly

Director, Westbrook Food Pantry

