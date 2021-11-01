Seems lately, one of the hot topics is climate change. Politics aside, the planet is changing.

But no one has really broached the thorny subject of the real cause: overpopulation. By choice (reasons I won’t get into here), I never had children. What ever happened to the ZPG (zero population growth) buzz that was so alive in the ’70s? Seems once again, a lot listened, but few participated.

James Boehm

Chebeague Island

