Seems lately, one of the hot topics is climate change. Politics aside, the planet is changing.
But no one has really broached the thorny subject of the real cause: overpopulation. By choice (reasons I won’t get into here), I never had children. What ever happened to the ZPG (zero population growth) buzz that was so alive in the ’70s? Seems once again, a lot listened, but few participated.
James Boehm
Chebeague Island
