Hanneke Cassel Trio

7:30 p.m. Friday. Opera House at Boothbay Harbor, 86 Townsend Ave., $20 in advance, $25 day of show. boothbayoperahouse.com

Boston-based fiddler extraordinaire Hanneke Cassel is coming to Maine for a performance, and she’s bringing five-string fiddler/vocalist Jenna Moynihan and guitarist/vocalist Keith Murphy with her. Musical influences include Isle of Skye and Cape Breton, but you’ll also hear an infusion of Americana grooves and other flights of fancy. Cassell has performed all over the world including in Europe, Australia and Asia. Expect to be spellbound in Boothbay Harbor.

The Suitcase Junket

8 p.m. Friday. One Longfellow Square, 181 State St., Portland, $16 in advance, $20 day of show. onelongfellowsquare.com

Matt Lorenz manages to create the sound of a full band all on his own as The Suitcase Junket. He makes instruments out of salvaged materials, and you won’t believe your eyes or ears when you see him perform live. His latest album is last year’s “The End is New,” and six others came before it. You can expect bluesy Americana and roots tunes from the prolific troubadour.

Vapors of Morphine

7:30 p.m. Saturday. Bayside Bowl, 58 Alder St., Portland, $20 in advance, $25 at the door. baysidebowl.com

The legacy of legendary Boston low rock band Morphine and the late Mark Sandman lives on with Vapors of Morphine. Their latest album is “Fear & Fantasy,” and the band features Morphine alum Dana Colley (baritone sax) and Jerome Deupree (drums), along with singer and guitarist Jeremy Lyons from New Orleans. Be sure to arrive on time as you won’t want to miss the opening act, Portland Americana duo Muddy Ruckus.

