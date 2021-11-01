NEW YORK — OG Anunoby scored a career-high 36 points and the Toronto Raptors won their fourth straight by beating the New York Knicks 113-104 on Monday night in the 75th anniversary of the NBA’s first game.

Gary Trent Jr. added 26 points for the Raptors, who surged into the lead by outscoring the Knicks 38-22 in the third quarter. Fred VanVleet finished with 17 points, nine rebounds and seven assists.

The Raptors took the lead for good during the period when Svi Mykhailiuk’s 3-pointer made it 68-66 — the same score by which the Knicks beat the Toronto Huskies on Nov. 1, 1946, at Maple Leaf Gardens.

Mykhailiuk finished with 15 points in place of Scottie Barnes, who was leading all rookies with 18.1 points and 8.9 rebounds per game. He has a sprained right thumb.

RJ Barrett scored 27 points for the Knicks, who were trying for their first 6-1 start since 2012-13. Julius Randle had 22 points, nine rebounds and five assists.

CAVALIERS 113, HORNETS 110: Jarrett Allen had 24 points and 16 rebounds as visiting Cleveland held off a frantic fourth-quarter rally by Charlotte to close out a five-game trip on a positive note.

Lauri Markkanen scored 21 points, Evan Mobley added 15 points and 10 rebounds and Darius Garland had 16 points – including two clutch free throws with 14.9 seconds left – as the Cavaliers went 3-2 on the road.

LaMelo Ball finished with 30 points and Terry Rozier added 23 for Charlotte, which overcame a sloppy first half to cut a 17-point fourth-quarter deficit to two before falling short.

76ERS 113, TRAIL BLAZERS 103: Seth Curry stepped up in Joel Embiid’s absence, scoring 23 points – including several key buckets late – to lead short-handed Philadelphia over visiting Portland.

Embiid, the team’s leading scorer and four-time All-Star, was out due to rest – his first missed game of the season. The 76ers also were without Tobias Harris (health and safety protocols), who was a late scratch, and lost starter Danny Green in the third quarter due to hamstring tightness but not before he scored 11 points.

It was the first of three games in four nights for Philadelphia, which has won three straight. Georges Niang added 21 points for the 76ers.

Norman Powell led the Trail Blazers with 22 points. Damian Lillard had 20 points and 10 assists and C.J. McCollum also had 20 points.

PACERS 131, SPURS 118: Domantas Sabonis had 24 points and 13 rebounds, and Myles Turner added 19 points to lead host Indiana past struggling San Antonio.

It was a welcome change for the Pacers, who snapped a four-game losing streak and won for just the second time in eight games under new coach Rick Carlisle.

Dejounte Murray finished with 16 points and Derrick White had 13 to lead San Antonio. The Spurs have lost four of their last five with the only win coming Saturday at defending NBA champion Milwaukee.

NOTES

CAVALIERS: Forward Kevin Love was placed in the NBA’s health and safety protocols and will miss Monday’s game at Charlotte – and likely several more.

It’s not known if Love is still with the team.

The Cavaliers provided a brief statement on Love as they got ready to play the finale of a five-game trip, saying only that “further updates will be provided at the appropriate time.”

HEAT: Max Strus expects to be sidelined for maybe just a couple weeks. Given how badly he initially feared his left knee was injured, that’s a major win for the Miami Heat guard.

The Heat diagnosed Strus’ injury as a sprain, learning he did not sustain major structural damage. Strus got hurt in the final minutes of Miami’s win at Memphis on Saturday night, landing awkwardly on a play where he tried to score at the rim.

He immediately left the game and went to the Heat locker room for further evaluation. There was concern that it was something serious.

PELICANS: Star forward Zion Williamson is running, cutting and “doing explosive work” as he recovers from offseason surgery to repair his broken right foot, but is not yet involved in competitive five-on-five situations at practice, Coach Willie Green said.

But Green also indicated Williamson would be sidelined for at least two more weeks before New Orleans has a more definitive timetable for his return to games.

“He’s progressing pretty well right now,” Green said before the Pelicans departed on a four-game trip that starts Tuesday night in Phoenix. “But it’s one of those injuries where we want to be really diligent, especially with the foot. We want to be careful with when we put him back on the floor at full go.”

Williamson is slated to have his right foot scanned again in two to three weeks, Green said, adding, “We’ll know more after that. But he’s progressing. It’s a good sign for us. We want to continue to keep him going in that direction.”

Williamson joined the Pelicans on the road, where they’ll also play at Sacramento, Golden State and Dallas.

The Pelicans have opened 1-6 without Williamson, an All-Star last season who led New Orleans with 27 points per game.

