‘Lady Susan’

7 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, 7:30 p.m. Friday, 3 and 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday. Through Nov 14. Good Theater at St. Lawrence Arts Center, 76 Congress St., Portland, $27, $34. goodtheater.com

Good Theater on Portland’s Munjoy Hill kicks off its season with the delightful comedy of manners “Lady Susan,” penned by none other than Jane Austen. You’ll meet a newly widowed woman known as the “most accomplished coquette in England” who drops in rather unexpectedly at the country home of her late husband’s family. Sparks fly all over the place, and you’ll laugh your way through the show.

The Craft Maker’s Gambit opening night

5-9 p.m. Friday. Maine Craft Portland, 521 Congress St., Portland. shopmainecraft.com

It’s your move as to when you see this new exhibit, and you have until the end of the year to do so. The Craft Maker’s Gambit features works from 28 Maine Crafts Association artists in a variety of media including blown glass, carved wood and forged steel. They were all inspired by the game of chess so be sure to, ahem, check your schedule, and hit the opening night on Friday or pop in during its run over the next two months. The show includes a chess set created with wild and domestic beasts from the mind of Don Best, known for his whimsical animals made through carving and pyrography.

Union of Maine Visual Artists Members Exhibit

5-8 p.m. Friday. UMVA Gallery in the Portland Media Center, 516 Congress St., Portland. theumva.org

As you make your way around downtown Portland for the First Friday Art Walk, be sure to pop into the UMVA gallery where you’ll see its annual fall members exhibit. You’ll see a wide array of works, including photography, painting and mixed-media, most of which will be available for sale. Artists include Amy Bellezza, Joyce Ellen Weinstein, Pat Gerkin, Kimberly Bentley, Jim Kelly and Andrew Chulyk, among others. The show will be on display through Nov. 28.

‘Friends! The Musical Parody’

8 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 3. State Theatre, 609 Congress St., Portland, $30 to $45. statetheatreportland.com

Get out of second gear and into a seat at the State Theatre for “Friends! The Musical Parody.” The characters of Rachel, Ross, Joey, Phoebe, Chandler and Monica will all be there for you in a comedic musical that satires the iconic TV show. You’ll be back in ’90s Manhattan hanging out at Central Perk as favorite moments from the show’s 10-year run are recreated in uncensored, lightning-fast glory. Musical numbers include “How You Doin?’,” “We Were On A Break,” “The One Where We Make a Million Dollars an Episode” and “Oh.My.God. It’s Janice!”

