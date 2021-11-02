Biddeford voters headed to the polls Tuesday to choose between the longtime mayor and new generation of leadership at a time of unprecedented growth in York County’s largest city.

Mayor Alan Casavant was running for a sixth and final term against Victoria Foley, who moved to the city in 2016 because of its affordability and vibrancy.

Results were not available Tuesday at 10 p.m.

The election came at a pivotal time for Biddeford, which has been experiencing a revitalization that has spurred millions of dollars of new investments and excitement about the future of the former mill town. But local leaders are also grappling with concerns about housing pressures that are pricing some residents out of the city.

Casavant, a 69-year-old retired high school teacher and former state representative, has led the city through the changes prompted by the removal of the Maine Energy Recovery Co. incinerator on Lincoln Street nearly a decade ago. He wanted to serve a sixth and final term to continue to help shape projects, find ways to connect residents and continuing work on the housing shortage.

Foley, a 38-year-old former state representative, ran for mayor because she feels Biddeford needs a new leader to guide the city through its next era of change and position it for long-term success. She says the city needs to focus on making sure that development aligns with what the city needs, including more affordable housing options.

There will be new faces on the nine-member City Council after a two-year term that included decisions on large development projects and navigating the pandemic. Scott Whiting of Ward 2, Martin Grohman of Ward 3 and Liam LaFountain of Ward 7 all ran unopposed after their predecessors did not seek re-election.

There were two contested City Council races. In Ward 4, incumbent Councilor Ashanti D. Williams was challenged by Bobby Mills, a former city councilor. And in Ward 4, incumbent Amy Clearwater was challenged by downtown business owner Jessica Johnson.

Councilors-at-large Marc Lessard and Doris Ortiz ran unopposed for another two-year term, as did Councilors William Emhiser of Ward 1 and Norman Belanger of Ward 6.

There were seven open seats on the School Committee. The candidates included incumbents Rebecca Henry, Amy Grohman, Randy Forcier, Nathan Bean and Lisa Vadnais. The other candidates were Lauren Schuyler-Giddings, Meagan Desjardins and Michele Landry.

