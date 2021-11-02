Bridgton residents voted 1,075 to 564 on Tuesday to require marijuana establishments to be licensed before they can begin operating.

The vote separated the measure from a single ordinance that lumped marijuana and food/drink establishments licenses together. Establishments that serve food and drink will now be required to have a victualer’s license. Schools, clubs, churches, fire departments and nonprofits are exempt. Businesses that will be affected by the marijuana ordinance include cultivation and manufacturing facilities, retail stores, testing facilities and medical marijuana testing facilities and dispensaries.

By a vote of 1,075-557 residents also repealed the Town of Bridgton Land Use Ordinance, Site Plan Review Ordinance, Shoreland Zoning Ordinance, and Building, Plumbing and Razing Ordinance and replaced them with the Bridgton Land Use Code.

This story will be updated.

