PARIS — The State Fire Marshal’s Office reports a 5-year-old child died in a fire Tuesday afternoon at 31 Nichol St.

Firefighters removed the child from the burning home and transported him to Stephens Memorial Hospital.

Multiple fire departments responded to the three-alarm blaze just before 2 p.m., including departments from Oxford, Norway and Paris.

Heavy smoke was seen in the area and both ends of Nichol Street have been closed to traffic.

Dennis Barker, who lives across the street, said the fire appeared to be out just before 3 p.m.

“There’s nothing, just very light smoke now,” he said, and he said the house was very badly damaged.

Barker can clearly see the house from his window, he said, and the fire moved fast. “The first time I looked up I saw fire and smoke coming out of the main top floor. The next thing I knew it was on the other side of the house.”

The State Fire Marshal’s Office has been called in to investigate.

According to Paris property assessment records, the home is valued at just over $150,000 and is owned by a Portland woman.

This story will be updated.

