No matter what we look like, where we live, or what we do for a living, most of us believe that the people who make decisions about our economic lives should be acting in our best interests.

But I’ve spent a lot of my life watching a few elites get richer while my neighbors and I got poorer.

ABOUT THE AUTHOR Patty Kidder of Springvale is a self-employed bookkeeper and tax preparer.

I’ve seen the economy collapse again and again, and when the companies where my neighbors and husband worked laid them off, those good jobs were replaced by service jobs that don’t offer security or a living wage.

I’ve also seen how long-term unemployment hurts everyone. After my husband got laid off in 2008, there were no other jobs available that would pay anything close to a living wage.

For him, long-term unemployment led to serious depression which has made him unable to work. He’s not alone: People who have been looking for work for six months or more are more than three times as likely to have depression as those with jobs.

The job situation is even worse for some. The Black unemployment rate is about twice the white unemployment rate, and has been since the government started collecting unemployment data by race, even when the United States. was at “full employment,” when everyone who can work and wants to work is supposed to be able to find a job.

Why are things this way? One big reason is the Federal Reserve (“the Fed”). The Fed has a couple of jobs: It works to keep prices stable to avoid crazy inflation like we saw in the ‘70s, and to try to get the economy to full employment.

It does this with interest rates: Lower interest rates encourage everyone to borrow and spend money, and companies to hire more people to meet the increase in demand. This tends to push wages up because workers have more power to negotiate.