PORTLAND – Patrick “Patsy” M. Flaherty, 79, passed away peacefully on October 28, 2021 at Mercy Hospital in Portland, Maine. Patrick was born on Oct. 31, 1941, in Portland, Maine, to Patrick and Delia (Folan) Flaherty. He was a graduate of Cheverus High School. Patsy was a long-time employee of B&M Baked Beans. Patsy enjoyed bowling and golfing with his brothers and friends. The family would like to extend their appreciation to the staff at Mercy Hospital for the care and support. Patsy is survived by his sister, Brigid (Tom) Murphy. He is predeceased by: parents Delia and Patrick, sisters Mary Napolitano and Anne Gwinn, brothers Thomas J., John Francis, and Bartly Flaherty.Visiting hours will be held 4-6 p.m., on Wednesday, November 3, at A.T. Hutchins Funeral Home at 660 Brighton Ave. A mass will take place at Sacred Heart Church at 65 Mellen St. in Portland at 10 a.m., with a graveside service to follow at the New Calvary Cemetery in South Portland on Nov. 4, 2021.To share memories of Patrick or to leave the family an online condolence please visit, http://www.athutchins.com.

