PORTLAND – Sister Jean Little R.S.M., (formerly Sister Mary Edwin), died peacefully at Sedgewood Commons, on Oct. 29, 2021.﻿Born in Portland on Dec. 13, 1938, Sister Jean was the daughter of Harold Edwin and Mary Catherine Mannette Little. She attended St. Patrick’s Elementary School, Portland and was a graduate of Cathedral High School, Portland. Sister Jean entered the religious community of the Sisters of Mercy in 1957 and she earned her B.S. in Education from St. Joseph’s College, Standish and a M.Ed. from Boston College.﻿Sister Jean began her career in parochial education at Cathedral Elementary School, Portland, followed by ministries at St. Mary’s School, Augusta; St. Athanasius School, Rumford; St. John School, Bangor and St. Joseph’s School, Portland. In 1968, Sister Jean’s career path changed; she began her ministry in the Diocesan Bureau of Human Relations (now Catholic Charities Maine) Portland. She assumed the new position as Director of St. Elizabeth’s Child Development Center and Administrator of Holy Innocents Home Care, Portland. This program focused on providing home care for children, the elderly and low-income families, a ministry that brought out her love and compassion for all.﻿In 1978, Sister Jean was selected by her community to be a member of the Renewal Team, where she generously shared her gifts of deep faith in God and in her religious vocation. Following that three year appointment, she was called to be Superior of St. Joseph’s Motherhouse Community, serving with great energy and enthusiasm. She then went to Biddeford as a Pastoral Associate at St. Mary’s Parish. Following this assignment, she was elected to the Leadership Team of the Mercy Community and also served as Ministry Director from 1990-94. During this time, she also served as a member of the Bishop’s Task Force for the Future of the Church in Maine. In 1994, Sister Jean was Co-Director of the Mercy Associates before becoming Director of Volunteer Services for the Refugee Settlement Program of Catholic Charities Maine. Her kind heart understood the duress refugees experienced in moving from their homeland. In 1998, Sister Jean was elected Regional President of the Portland Community of the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, a position she held until 2006. During these years, she moved the community through challenging times, doing so with humility, wisdom and reliance on God. Sister Jean then spent a sabbatical year at Mercy by the Sea, Madison, CT, Brooksville, FL and travel to the Holy Land with parishioners from St. Anthony’s Parish, Brooksville, FL. Toward the end of her sabbatical year she was invited to serve as Director of Faith Formation at St. Anthony’s Parish.﻿In addition to participation in numerous community leadership conferences for the Sisters of Mercy of the Americas, Sister Jean served on the Boards of Mercy Hospital, Portland. St. Joseph’s College, Standish and more recently Catholic Charities Maine.﻿Sr. Jean enjoyed getting to know people and sharing with them her life experiences. She had a keen sense of history and events, recalling them to mind quickly. She was an avid reader and took pleasure in traveling, especially to visit her cousins.﻿Sister Jean’s motto, Omnia, meaning “all things” was reflected in her intention to give all of herself to God.﻿She was predeceased by her parents; her special uncle, Rev. Francis Mannette; as well as other aunts, uncles and cousins.﻿She is survived by her Sisters in community and her beloved cousins, Dolores Davio, Maine, Gertrude “Trudy” Eldredge, Maine, Denise Hollister, Washington, Claire Kane, Alaska, Jack Mannette, Connecticut, Francis Marsano, Maine, Richard Marsano, Maine, Amy McInerny, Virginia, Russell O’Donnell, Florida, Joanne Walsh, Illinois, John Walsh, Illinois and Rev. Thomas Walsh, Illinois. Also, her lifelong friend, Elizabeth Lennon Donlan, Florida.﻿We would like to express our gratitude to the former Frances Warde Staff and to Sedgewood Commons for their attentiveness in caring for Sr. Jean.﻿Visiting hours will be held from 3 p.m. to 6 p.m. with a Prayer Service at 6 p.m. on Tuesday, November 2 at the Conroy-Tully Walker South Portland Chapel, 1024 Broadway, South Portland. A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at 10 a.m. on Wednesday, November 3 at the Cathedral of the Immaculate Conception, 307 Congress Street, Portland. Burial will follow at Calvary Cemetery, Broadway, South Portland. To view her memorial page, or to share an online condolence, please visit http://www.ConroyTullyWalker.com﻿In lieu of flowers, gifts in her memory may be sent to: Sisters of Mercy,966 Riverside Street,Portland, ME

