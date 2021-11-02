Portland voters chose three new members of the City Council Tuesday in an election that will help shape city leadership for years to come.

City election workers began counting the votes when polls closed at 8 p.m. and initial results were expected after 9 p.m.

The council races and a ballot question about Portland homeless shelters helped to drive a steady turnout of voters at the city’s polling places Tuesday. In addition, an unusual two-way school board race was being closely watched after the city declared that an incumbent who announced her withdrawal from the race remained a viable contender and could be declared the winner anyway.

All three veteran City Council incumbents up for re-election decided to step down, opening the door for newcomers to fill one third of the council seats at a time of transition in city government.

Along with the departing incumbent councilors, the city manager and police chief have also stepped down. The city also is in the midst of a review of the city charter, which could lead to a vote next year on proposals to fundamentally change the structure of city government and the roles of the council, mayor and manager.

Eight candidates were competing for the three seats on the nine-member council. A four-way race for an at-large seat was expected to be decided by a ranked-choice runoff. Unless a candidate receives more than 50 percent of the votes cast in the initial count, voters’ second and third choices will be used to determine the winner.

Four candidates are seeking to fill outgoing Councilor Nicholas Mavodones’ at-large seat on the council. They are: Travis Curran, 35, a server and retail manager at Maine Craft Distilling who ran unsuccessfully for mayor in 2019; Brandon Mazer, 35, an attorney and chairman of the planning board; Roberto Rodriguez, 42, who owns an urban farming business and is serving his second term on the school board; and Stuart Tisdale, 68, an attorney and retired history and government teacher at Cheverus High School.

Two candidates are seeking outgoing Councilor Spencer Thibodeau’s District 2 seat representing the West End and Parkside. They are Jon Hinck, a 67-year-old attorney and former at-large city councilor and state representative; and Victoria Pelletier, a 33-year-old special projects coordinator at the Greater Portland Council of Governments whose focus is on racial equity and economic development.

Two candidates also are competing for outgoing Councilor Belinda Ray’s District 1 seat representing Bayside, Munjoy Hill, the Old Port and the islands. They are: Sarah Michniewicz, 50, a self-employed seamstress who has led the Bayside Neighborhood Association for four years, and Anna Trevorrow, 39, a medical malpractice paralegal at Norman, Hanson & DeTroy who is a former charter commissioner and is serving her third term on the school board.

Meanwhile, two candidates were on the ballot for an at-large seat on the city’s school board. They are: incumbent Sarah Thompson, who has served on the city’s school board since 2006, and Nyalat K. Biliew, who finished third in a three-way race for an at-large seat last year and ran on a platform that includes ensuring students of color have a safe space to learn and have their voices heard.

Thompson announced on Oct. 5 that she was dropping her re-election bid because of an increasingly divisive political environment. But city officials said her votes will be counted and she remains a viable contender because she signed, like all other candidates, a pledge not to withdraw. City officials said she will be declared the winner if she gets more votes, and can then resign if she chooses to.

If Thompson should win and then choose to resign, her seat would remain open until the next election, which won’t be held until June 2022. Portland’s City Clerk expects nomination papers for that election to become available in January 2022.

Two other school board races were unopposed. Board Chair Emily Figdor ran unopposed for her District 2 seat and District 1 incumbent Abusana Bondo ran unopposed to retain his seat.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

« Previous

Next »

filed under: