Mayor Misha Pride was reelected to the South Portland City Council in District 3, Linda Cohen won the District 4 council seat and Hannah Bitjoka was elected to the District 4 School Board seat, according to unofficial results released by the City Clerk’s Office after the polls closed Tuesday.
Pride won with 4,048 votes to 3,573 votes for his opponent, Richard Matthews. Cohen took the District 4 seat with 4,128 votes, while Margaret Brownlee received 3,299 votes.
In the race for School Board, Bitjoka received 4,181 votes while Adam Hamilton received 2,712 votes.
Andrea Levinsky and Elyse Tipton both ran unopposed to fill the other two School Board vacancies. Levinsky, a newcomer, took District 4 with 5,810 votes and District 5 went to incumbent Tipton with 5,369 votes.
This story will be updated.
