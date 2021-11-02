Scarborough voters authorized bonds in the amount of $1.9 million to replace the turf field and track at the high school by a vote of 4,044 to 3,378 Tuesday night.

Residents also authorized up to $725,000 in bonds to fund the cost of a new fire truck, which passed 4,897 to 2,456. The new fire truck will replace a 26-year-old engine.

The track was originally installed in 1979 and resurfaced in 2006. Adjustments to the discus ring and long jump pits will also be made with the funding.

