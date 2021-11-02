South Portland residents on Tuesday approved a $4.5 million bond to allow the city to acquire land and create open spaces for public access, recreation and conservation.
A portion of those funds will also go toward managing and maintaining those lands.
The vote was 5,369 in favor of the proposal, with 2,328 voting against the measure.
The bond was supported by the city’s Open Space Acquisition Committee and the South Portland Land Trust. The committee emphasized that passage was necessary for environmental sustainability, keeping coastal lands undeveloped and protecting forests.
