STANDISH — Jackson Fotter, Colin Grant and Rion Dos Santos scored as St. Joseph’s beat St. Joseph of West Hartford, Connecticut, 3-1 Tuesday in a Great Northeast Athletic Conference men’s soccer semifinal.

David Walbridge made seven saves for the top-seeded Monks (15-1-2, 12-0).

Dane Stephens scored for the fifth-seeded Jays (12-5-1, 8-4 GNAC).

The Monks will play either third-seeded Johnson & Wales or second-seeded Norwich in Saturday’s final at Standish.

MEN’S BASKETBALL

MISSISSIPPI: Coach Kermit Davis has agreed to a new four-year contract running through 2025 just a week before his fourth season opens.

Keith Carter, the Ole Miss vice chancellor for intercollegiate athletics, announced the deal. Ole Miss didn’t release details of the contract.

Davis has led the Rebels to two postseason appearances in his first three seasons. The 2020 postseason was canceled because of COVID-19.

Davis originally signed a four-year contract that paid a base salary of $2.5 million annually when he was hired in 2018. He received a new deal in March 2019.

Ole Miss was a No. 1 seed in the NIT before falling in the first round last season. The Rebels made the NCAA Tournament in his first season after being picked to finish last in the Southeastern Conference, and Davis was named the league’s coach of the year.

KANSAS: Sophomore forward Jalen Wilson will miss KU’s exhibition game Wednesday night plus the first three regular-season games as a suspension following a DUI arrest Sunday morning.

Coach Bill Self announced the punishment, saying Wilson will also serve community service hours.

PITTSBURGH: Senior guard Nike Sibande is out for the season after tearing his right ACL in an exhibition win over Gannon on Monday.

The school made the announcement after an MRI revealed the extent of the injury.