KENNEBUNKPORT – People looking for a COVID-19 vaccine, or who fall within the U.S. Centers for Disease Control recommendations for a booster, can get one at the Village Fire Station, noon to 4 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 17. The fire station is located at 32 North St.

The U.S. CDC recommends that some individuals who received the Pfizer or Moderna vaccine get a booster dose six months after their second vaccine. This includes those who are 65 and older, and residents of long-term care facilities. People 50-64 and older with underlying medical conditions, or who are at increased risk for COVID-19 exposure and transmission should get a booster, according to the CDC.

People 18–49 with underlying medical conditions may get a booster based on their individual risks and benefits. People 18–64 years at increased because of occupational or institutional setting may get a booster shot based on their individual risks and benefits.

The U.S. CDC recommends that any individual 18 or older who received the Johnson & Johnson vaccine get the booster dose at least two months after the shot.

Those seeking the vaccine or booster can visit between noon and 4 p.m. People should bring their vaccine card if they have already had one or more doses. Plan to stay for 15 minutes after injection for observation time. No insurance necessary.

Alison Kennaway of Kennebunkport Public Health said all three types of vaccine will be available, Johnson & Johnson, Moderna and Pfizer. People can get a booster, first or second dose at the clinic.

Attendees are asked to wear a face mask.

Consent forms will be available at the clinic or visit https://www.kennebunkportme.gov/home/news/community-covid-vaccine-clinic.

