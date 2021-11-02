BIDDEFORD — A blue, 2016 Freightliner tractor rolled over at the Maine Turnpike mile marker 32 in Biddeford on Oct. 27 at around 10:15 a.m. according to Maine State Police.

The truck, driven by 60-year-old Richard Spencer of Illinois, had been traveling northbound on the turnpike when he lost control of his vehicle due to unsafe speed and weather conditions, said State Police spokeswoman Shannon Moss in an email statement. The truck rolled over the median rail and came to rest on the southbound side of the high speed lane. Spencer was transported to Maine Medical Center for minor injuries.

No other vehicles were involved in the crash, Moss said. Two southbound lanes were shut down for a few hours while the truck was removed and turnpike maintenance crew members worked on the guardrail. All southbound lanes were backed up with traffic to mile 38 for at least a couple of hours.