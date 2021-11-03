The Brick Store Museum explores three forms of adornment in its new exhibitions, covering everything from tattoos to clothing and jewelry.

The trio of exhibitions run through the end of December and are open every day except Mondays.

The exhibitions include:

The Changing Silhouette, which showcases the museum’s collection of historic clothing (both men’s and women’s) to discuss changing societal styles and shapes over time;

All That Sparkles: From the museum’s Jewelry Collection features pieces that once adorned historic Kennebunk citizens, from engagement rings to necklaces and even military decorations.

The third exhibit in the trio, Stories in Ink: The History & Modern Art of Tattooing, recounts the history of the practice of tattooing then transitions into studying the artwork of current artists throughout York and Cumberland counties.

All three exhibitions study the human practice of adornment through engaging activities, lively artifacts and discussion around how residents decorated ourselves through history.

The museum is open six days per week (closed only Mondays), and offers free admission to everyone on Tuesdays. More information on the museum’s operating hours can be found on www.brickstoremuseum.org.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: