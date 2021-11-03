BIDDEFORD — Voters in Biddeford returned an incumbent city councilor to office Tuesday and elected a former councilor.

Unofficial totals for City Council and Biddeford School Committee races were released by Biddeford City Clerk Carmen Morris around 10:30 p.m. on election night.

In Ward 5, incumbent City Councilor Amy Clearwater edged past opponent Jessica Johnson 233-204, winning by 29 votes.

Former Councilor Bobby Mills took Ward 4, besting incumbent Ashanti Williams 326-269, or by 57 votes. Mills had served as a city councilor in Ward 5 for a decade before stepping down in 2017 after moving to Ward 4. Williams was appointed to the City Council in June to fill the remaining months of a term that became vacant when former Councilor Robert Quattrone moved. Williams will serve the until early December, when those elected Nov. 2 take office.

Incumbent Councilors-At-Large Marc Lessard and Doris Ortiz were returned to the council unopposed, as was incumbent Ward 1 Councilor William Emhiser and Ward 6 incumbent Norman Belanger.

As well, Scott Whiting in Ward 2, Martin Grohman in Ward 3 and Liam LaFountain, Ward 7, were elected to the council unopposed.

Eight candidates ran for seven at-large seats on the Biddeford School Committee. Lisa Vadnais earned 3,297 votes; Rebecca Henry, 2.979; Randy Forcier, 2,974; Amy Grohman 2,966; Michele Landry, 2,911; Meagan Desjardins, 2,910; Nathan Bean, 2,566 and Lauren Schuyler-Giddings, 2,341. All except Desjardins and Schuyler-Giddings are incumbents.

Send questions/comments to the editors.

filed under: