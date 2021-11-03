PARIS — An emergency fund has been set up to help the family of 5-year-old A.J. Packard, who died Tuesday in a fire at his home on Nichol Street.

Donations are being organized by Bobbi Jo Fogg and Megan Ladd, cousins of A.J.’s father, Ron Packard.

“At this time, we’re looking for help with anything from clothing, food, donations, gift cards, diapers,” Fogg said. “Not only did the family lose their child, they lost everything.”

In addition to A.J., Ron and Jenna Packard have six children ranging from ages 9 months to 16 — April, Ava, Emma, Rachel, Julia and Nate.

Fogg said the home on 31 Nichol St. was destroyed, as well as all of their possessions. The family will eventually need larger items like beds and furniture, but are relying on the kindness of the community for their basic needs now.

On a Facebook fundraising page, as of Wednesday afternoon, 300 people had donated more than $16,000, with a goal of $25,000. The fundraising page was set up by Michelle Cox and Amanda Morey. The beneficiaries for the family are David and Kim Packard, who are A.J.’s grandparents.

Multiple fire departments responded to the three-alarm blaze Tuesday at 1:48 p.m. Once on scene, they determined that a woman had been inside the residence with three children, a 5-year-old boy and two girls, ages 3 and 9 months. The mother got her two younger children out of the house, but not A.J.

Firefighters later found the boy unresponsive inside the residence. He was transported to Stephens Memorial Hospital, but did not survive.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation by the State Marshal’s Office.

The family was renting the residence at 31 Nichol St.

According to Paris property assessment records, the home is valued at just over $150,000 and is owned by a Portland woman.

Donations can also be dropped off at Cut Loose salon at 34 Fair St. in Norway and Opportunity Enterprises, 971 Main St. in Oxford. Monetary donations can be sent to Opportunity Enterprises, Attn: Packard Family Emergency Fund.

Donations can also be sent to Chandler’s Funeral Home to help pay for A.J. Packard’s funeral.

